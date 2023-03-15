A South Gippsland dairy farm has sold for $3,375,000.
At that price, the Yanakie farm across 101 hectares (250 acres) made $13,500/acre.
Sold by Nutrien Harcourts Leongatha, the farm was offered as "ready to go" with all the infrastructure required to start immediately.
Agents pitched the sale at new entrants to the dairy industry or for neighbours to add to their farming portfolio.
It comes with a comfortable house, quality dairy, excellent pastures, good fencing and gently undulating to flat topography.
The farm is currently milking 224 cows.
It's in a pretty part of the world, the farm is 23km from Foster, less than 20 minutes to Wilsons Promontory National Park, Sandy Point or Waratah Bay and about two hours to Melbourne.
The dairy farm was sold with its four-bedroom home.
The 25 swing-over herringbone dairy has automatic cup removers, an upgraded pulsation system, 12,000L bulk milk vat, 250 capacity cow yard with a yard blasting wash down system (recycled via an effluent dam).
It has an undercover AI race with drafting gate, grain feed system with a large silo, PTO powered generator, office, shower and toilet.
There are seven large water tanks located at the dairy and six natural catchment dams, with a solar powered pump direct to troughs via a 2-inch loop line system.
Average annual rainfall is 850-900mm.
Agents say the farm is easy to manage with an all-weather central laneway system subdivided in to 20 main paddocks with good fencing.
With a strong fertiliser history, the pastures are predominately rye grass with some shelter belts and heavy loam soils.
There are three machinery sheds and a hay shed.
Selling agent was Barry Redmond from Nutrien Harcourts.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
