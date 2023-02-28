The Country Fire Authority is urging landholders to get their fire breaks "perfect", as it starts to issue burning off-permits allowing producers to prepare the ground for sowing.
CFA District 16 assistant chief fire officer Bernie Fradd said farmers needed to remain vigilant.
"Until we get a good rain, the fuel will be there - some our worst fires have occurred in late March, early April.
"If a fire starts and we get a strong wind, no matter what the direction it's coming from, it can be really challenging to put it out."
Mr Fradd said neither the 1000 hectare Flowerdale fire nor the one near Buangor, which burned out around 500 hectares, were deliberately lit.
At Flowerdale, a farmer working with an angle grinder started the blaze,
"At Buangor, there was a similar situation - that was caused by someone driving in long grass," Mr Fradd said.
"It probably reinforces that message that if at all possible, you need to delay works when you are in the worst conditions.
'Although things are cooler now, the amount of grass fuel is as big as some people have seen it."
He said a recent report from St Arnaud indicated the presence of "heavy" stubbles, "which is unusual for them.
'The land up there carries fairly lightly, but this year they've had enormous crops.
"Because of the floods we are finding there were a number of crops that weren't able to be harvested.
"They are just lying on the ground, and they will need to be burned, to allow them to start cropping again."
Mr Fradd said the CFA would issue Schedule 13 permits - which allow for the burning of fine fuels during a fire danger period - from early March.
"The really important thing for us, particularly this year, is to ensure everyone gets their fire breaks perfect," he said.
"The breaks need to be clear of all flammable material".
He said this year there were "very small margins for error.
"When people are putting fire into the landscape, once you start it, it really is out of your control".
He said if people were not "on the ball", and didn't have the preparation works done, matters could turn "very bad, very quickly".
Mr Fradd said in District 16 there had been several significant fires in the last few weeks.
"They've all taken off really quickly, with good fuel loads to sustain them," he said.
"Luckily we have been the only fire in the state for all those, so we have had really good access to aircraft and helicopters and we have got on top of them really quickly.
"There has been some great work by our volunteers as well."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.