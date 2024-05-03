Yea attracts agents from all points, seeking cattle carrying weight

Feedlots moved back into the market in a big way at the Yea May store sale.
Agents at the Yea Saleyards Complex sold 2771 head of steers, heifers, cows and cows and calves.
The 1538 steers sold to a top of $2100, averaging $1159, while the 1146 heifers made $1600, for an average of $836.
The top cow-and-calf unit sold for $1425, while cows sold to a high of $1370.
Elders Yea Livestock Territory Sales manager Jamie Quinlan quoted the market as "firm," especially on the heavy end steers.
"If there was an animal here that could go onto feed, it was going onto feed, for sure," Mr Quinlan said.
He that could have been driven by concerns prime cattle might be in short supply, in the coming months.
"The 550 kilograms and better steers were 300 cents/kilogram out to 330c/kg," he said.
But he said well-bred pen-lots of feeder-weight black steers made up to 360c/kg.
"Once they got back down under 400kg, the well-bred, better-end black yearling and weaner type cattle were selling very well, close to 400c/kg," he said.
"Once you take a step back in quality, you take a step back in price to 300-350c/kg."
He said there was a "fair yarding" of secondary-type cattle.
"I thought the feeder heifers were 20-30c/kg dearer - 315-20c/kg for some well-bred black heifers of 350-420kgs."
Mr Quinlan said 95 per cent of the heavier cattle went to feedlots - "the first 25 pens went on feed.
"Once you got off that feedlot weight, cattle have gone everywhere, really," he said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Jack Ginnane, Leongatha, said there was a good range of competition from feedlotters, to restockers.
"I would say the market held firm, or a few cents (a kilogram) dearer in some places on the better pens, compared with other sales around the state," Mr Ginnane said.
"The trend was probably more grass driven, particularly from south Gippsland way, where they have had a lot of rain, followed by a couple of weeks of sunshine - you can nearly watch the grass grow down there, at the minute.
"With the prime price coming up in the last couple of weeks, the market its on the up."
Elders Korumburra and Leongatha manager Rohan McRae said he bought about 70 head of cattle, for bullock fattening clients.
Most of the yarding was in "good store condition, which is what you want," he said.
Kevin Foster, Strath Creek, bought a pen of 13, 356kg Angus steers for 359c/kg or $1280 from Geoff Foletta, Broadford.
He said he'd put them out for eight to 10 months, "depending on the season.
"It's hopeless at the moment, it's really dry," Mr Foster said.
"I'll turn them over and hopefully have a win."
Agents from south Gippsland, north-east Victoria, Euroa and Kyneton were at the rail, while Nutrien livestock agent, Phil Douglas, Colac, was representing clients from Narbethong.
Key commission buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, and Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, were active on the early pens.
Princess Royal, Burra, SA, AJF Brien and Halcroft and Bennett, both of Coonamble, NSW, as well as BP and J Coates, Banranald, NSW were among the feedlots and other interstate agents represented at the sale.
Victorian buyers included J&F, Hardwicks, while Westside Meats, Bacchus Marsh, picked up heifers.
It was a similar sized yarding to last month.
Yea & District Memorial Hospital continued its health checks at the sale and Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneers wore blue shirts for their Dolly's Dream fundraising effort.
In the first lane, Broderick Family Trust sold 12, 578kg Shrublands-blood Angus steers for 320c/kg or $1850 to Mr Ross.
B Ackerman sold eight, 690kg, Angus steers for 304c/kg or $2100, also to Mr Ross.
Upson Downs sold 18, 492kg, 15-16-month Angus steers for 373c/kg or $1840.
Murray Glen sold 12, 567kg, 14-15 month old Conamarra-blood Angus steers for 331c/kg or $1880.
Springbank, Narbethong, sold its first pen of 17, 523kg, Riddelvue-blood Angus steers for 369c/kg or $1930.
Shrublands, Thornton, sold 14, 375kg, Shrublands-blood Angus steers for 336/kg or $1260.
Tom Oliver sold 20, 341kg, Shrublands-blood Angus steers for 363c/kg or $1240.
Frying sold 17, 532kg, Angus steers for 353c/kg, or $1880 to Princess Royal.
D Todd, Flowerdale, sold eight, 466kg, Angus steers for 321c/kg or $1500.
C & R Jackel sold 14, 498kg Riddellvue-blood Angus steers for 365c/kg or $1820 to Princess Royal.
Jippo Angus sold eight, 323kg, Connemara-blood Angus steers, for 309c/kg or $1000 to AJF Brien.
Cathkin Station sold 10, 328kg Angus steers, 12-14 months, for 344c/kg or $1130 to Mr Ross.
The bulk of the heifers were picked up by the commission buyers, and Westside Meats.
Zambesi Moon sold 11, 207kg Angus heifers for 246c/kg or $510 to Mr Ross.
D Chisholm sold 19, 373kg, Glendan Park blood Hereford heifers for 241c/kg or $900 to Mr Ross.
Jippo sold 22, 367kg, Angus heifers for 307c/kg or $1130.
Black on Green sold 13, 341kg, Angus heifers, 278c/kg or $950 to Mr Ross.
J & L Buckley, Goornong, sold 15, 342kg Angus heifers for 248c/kg or $850.
N Haslem, Trawool, sold 18, 324kg, Angus heifers for 262c/kg or $850.
Woodstock Angus sold 21, 386kg, Angus heifers for 253c/kg or $980 to Westside Meats.
Rob and Miranda Gill, Limestone, sold 12 by 12 cows and calves, re-depastured to a Red Angus bull, for $1425.
"We are heading away for three months and are bringing down our herd," Mr Gill said.
The couple run Red Angus and Mr Gill said they were "making it a bit more manageable", for the people looking after the property.
