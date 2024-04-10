Stock & Land
Yea leads the way in rural health, after 120 skin checks at the saleyards

Rachel Simmonds
April 11 2024 - 7:00am
Hailey Docking, Yea District Memorial Hospital, Yea optometrist Kelly Wilsmore and Yea & District Memorial Hospital cardiac nurse Shona Miljkovic at Yea saleyards. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
One in six farmers have had skin procedures during their health checks at Yea, as one local hospital has conducted more than 200 health checks at monthly store sales.

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

