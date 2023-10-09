Sell cattle, tick; buy cattle, tick; get heart health checked, tick

A central Victorian shire is taking heart health checks to farmers, rather than waiting for them to go to their doctors to get screened.
Murrindindi Shire council is running the free screening program at Yea store cattle sales, and November's annual show, for the next few months.
Yea and District Memorial Hospital community cardiac nurse Shona Miljkovic and health promotion officer Hailey Docking, Yea, ran the first of the cardiovascular risk screening sessions at the October store sale.
"It checks cholesterol, blood pressure and other risk factors and combines that to give the person a risk of having a heart attack, in the next five years," Ms Miljkovic said.
"It's been really successful, I am surprised at how many people took up the offer.
"We thought we might have to entice participants, but everyone was really keen."
Nearly 20 participants, including stock agents and livestock carriers, took part in the first session.
"Everyone's blood pressure is up, but that might be due to the cattle prices," she said.
"There are certainly a number of people I have suggested the need to go on and see their GP.
"This is just a screening procedure, anyone in a higher risk category is given some further education about heart attack signs and symptoms and what to do next."
Ms Miljkovic said there were several advantages to coming to where clients were, rather than expecting them to seek advice.
"Number one, it's free, number two it's convenient, and it captures those people who don't have time, are not compliant, or who are just reluctant to go and see their GP," she said..
"Everyone is time poor, if we can make it really easy for them, what I tell them gives them enough motivation to go and see their GP."
Lorna Morrell, Glenburn, was one of those who said she was "time-poor.
"I was going to do it anyway, my blood pressure is a bit high," she said.
Yea saleyards operations co-ordinator Lisa Elward said the screening checks were a partnership between the hospital and the shire's Flood Recovery Project.
They were funded by the Victorian and federal governments Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
The council is also running a "Lifting Farm Spirit" evening of entertainment, at Yarck Hall, on Thursday October 19.
The evening features The Unbreakable Farmer, Warren Davies.
.
