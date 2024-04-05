Cattle prices are on the rise as three major feedlotters lift competition

Store cattle prices have jumped "a fair way" as crowds gather at Yea, with most cattle headed to northern Victoria and south Gippsland.
Yea livestock agents yarded 2715 head of cattle, consisting of mostly steers and heifers, at the Friday, April 5 store sale.
The sale had 1173 head of heifers sell to a top price of $1310 and low price of $250, with an average of $877 across 122 lots.
The 1496 head of steers sold to a top price of $1950 and low price of $320 across 162 lots, with an average of $1262 a head.
Meanwhile, one lot of cows sold for $950, five pens of cows and calves sold to a top price of $1900 and average price of $1490, and three stags sold to $520 and averaged $496.
Elders Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said the major buyers at the sale were Wayne Reid, Australian Food & Agriculture, Campbell Ross, Chadstone, and NSW-based commission buyer Duncan Brown.
"Average-wise our heavy and feeder section it was pretty consistent to what we've seen in the past couple of weeks, which is certainly a rise," he said.
"It was a pretty consistent sale right across the board today, the highs were certainly the feature lines of weaners, which sold to northern [Victorian] competition.
"There wasn't a whole lot of feedlotter support here but certainly enough to keep it going."
He said there had been an influx of numbers at Yea on the cusp of winter, and the sale was about $200-300 a head dearer than the previous sale.
Nutrien Yea auctioneer Jack Ginnane said the store sale sold very well on previous months, with plenty of competition between feedlotters and restockers sending cattle to northern Victoria and south Gippsland.
"It's better than the last sale by a fair way," he said.
"Very, very good competition with a healthy crowd today, it sold very well."
Murrummong Charolais stud sold nine Angus steers, 529 kilograms, 14-15 months, for 340 cents a kilogram or $1800 a head.
Spinks Livestock sold nine steers, 501kg, Shrublands blood, for 339c/kg or $1700.
Balaclava Station sold 22 steers, 406kg, 15-17 months, Kelly Angus blood, for 357c/kg or $1450, 29 steers, 289kg, Kelly Angus blood, 5-7 months, for 425c/kg or $1230, and 40 steers, 253kg, 5-7 months, for 470c/kg or $1190.
The same vendor also sold 17 heifers, 379kg, pregnancy-tested-in-calf over 3.5 months, Te Mania and Kelly Angus blood, for 263c/kg or $1000, 13 heifers, 404kg, PTIC over 3.5 months, Te Mania and Kelly Angus blood, for 284c/kg or $1150, and 11 heifers, 356kg, PTIC over 3.5 months, Te Mania and Kelly Angus blood, for 267c/kg or $950.
The vendor also sold 29 steers, 289kg, 5-7 months, Kelly Angus blood, for 426c/kg or $1230 and 40 steers, 253kg, 5-7 months, Kelly Angus blood, for 470c/kg or $1190.
Sharleena Nominees, Seymour, sold 21 steers, 414kg, Connamara blood, 12-13 months, for 379c/kg or $1570.
L & P Vearing, Glenburn Station, Glenburn, sold 14 Hereford steers, 461kg, 13-14 months, for 321c/kg or $1480, and 13 steers, 399kg, 13-14 months, Glen Goulburn blood, for 318c/kg or $1270.
JT Clement sold 15 black baldy steers, 421kg, Adameluca blood, 11-12 months, for 356c/kg or $1500.
RF & CM Kerr sold nine black baldy steers, 436kg, Kelly Angus blood, for 323c/kg or $1410, 13 steers, 392kg, Kelly Angus blood, for 359c/kg or $1410.
Koala Grazing, Tooborac, sold nine steers, 444kg, Rennylea blood, 18 months, for 315c/kg or $1400.
Sims Farming, Pinegrove, sold 24 steers, 381kg, 9-10 months, Pheonix Park and Merridale blood, for 370c/kg or $1410, 28 steers, 8-9 months, 350kg, for 405c/kg or $1420, and 28 steers, 7-8 months, 306kg, for 408c/kg or $1250.
P Moran sold 22 steers, 412kg, Kelly Angus and Riddelvue blood, for 344c/kg or $1420 and 12 steers, 368kg, for 369c/kg or $1360.
T O'Dwyer, Homewood, sold 13 Angus/Hereford steers, 422kg, 12-14 months, Riddelvue Angus blood, for 327c/kg or $1380 and seven heifers, 341kg, 11 months, for 263c/kg or $900.
Romseyvale, Murrindindi, sold 31 steers, 642kg, 12-13 months, Parringa blood, for 304c/kg or $1950.
Keeyuga Pastoral Co, Ruffy, sold 21 steers, 313kg, 7-8 months, Connamara Angus blood, for 409c/kg or $1280 and 36 steers, 268kg, 7-8 months, Connamara Angus blood, for 395c/kg or $1060.
R McKenzie, Tooborac, sold 24 steers, 258kg, 5-6 months, Campbell Farm and Rennylea blood, for 446c/kg or $1150.
Chisholms & Sons sold 11 Angus/Hereford heifers, 341kg, 12 months, Dysart and Glendan Park blood, for 319c/kg or $1090.
Fernlea, Caveat, sold 20 heifers, 326kg, 11-12 months, Kelly Angus blood, for 297c/kg or $970, and 37 heifers, 278kg, 11-12 months, for 331c/kg or $920.
