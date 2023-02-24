Emergency services have been called to a Midland Highway collision at Meredith, which has sparked a grassfire.
The crash - believed to involve a car and possibly a truck - was reported around 1.35pm Friday on the southern outskirts of the town, near the Meredith Golf Club.
"Upon arrival, crews discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading into nearby grassland," a CFA spokesperson said.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were already at the scene.
An air ambulance has been called in, as have State Emergency Service volunteers from Bannockburn.
The CFA said six united had responded - including a water bombing aircraft.
Police confirmed that more officers were on their way.
The Department of Transport and Planning said it had not been notified of any road closures, detours or road damage at this stage - although Google Live traffic data indicated both lanes of the highway were at a standstill.
The accident comes after a fatal three-car highway crash on the northern outskirts of Meredith on January 17.
The CFA said the incident was ongoing.
Conditions at the time were hot, hot and windy at the nearest weather station in Sheoaks.
The temperature was 30 deg C with winds gusting to 41kmh and a humidity reading of 28 per cent.
Sheoaks has seen 47mm of rain so far this year.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
