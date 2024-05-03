Gippsland and north-east agents, feedlotters underpin Bairnsdale cattle sale

D Conway, Murrindal, sold four pens of Angus and Charolais steers in the first lane of the sale, including 20 Charolais, 367 kilograms, for $1120 or 305 cents a kilogram to Gathercoles, and 20 Angus, 373kg, for $1180 or 316c/kg to Eddie Hams via Nutrien SGL.