Yea stock agents say this week's monthly story sale will go ahead, after a 1000-hectare bushfire at Flowerdale, south of the town, was contained on the weekend.
The CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria were using the Yea saleyards, on Flat Lead Road, as a staging post for trucks and personnel.
They pulled out of the saleyards late on Saturday, having declared the 1003-hectare fire, south of the town, had been contained.
Yea agents Elders Jamie Quinlan and Nutrien's Tyson Bush both confirmed the Friday store sale, which has drawn 1500 head of cattle, would go ahead.
CFA Incident Controller Robert Van Dorsser said 23 kilometres of control lines had been put in.
"The only loses we have identified so far are two sheds and a bit of damage to a house - there's also the loss of some fencing," Mr van Dorsser said.
The area affected included Dairy Creek and Handleys Road, as well as Upper King Parrot Creek Road and Landmark Lane.
The fire ground was made up of a mixture of grass, bushland and several small plantations at either end of the blaze.
"All in tall it's [the fire is] pretty well stitched up," Mr van Dorsser said.
"There may still be a little bit of smoke from some trees, which are well within the control lines and are not causing any problem.
"Humidity is up a fair bit, so that will help with the final bedding of this down."
Lawsons Angus Yea co-principal Harry Lawson said he was in NSW when the fire started.
"I basically tore back, it was coming straight for us, then the wind changed, so we were lucky," he said.
Mr Lawson said about 20-30 fire trucks were on the farm, and they were assisted by a local earthmoving contractor Rob Hamilton, who cut fire breaks.
"He put a road in, which was as good as the Hume Highway, in a couple of hours," he said.
"Our staff did a good job, they moved all the cows down and put them in containment areas, so we were pretty well prepared - the CFA and DSE did a pretty good job.
"They both decided they were going to stop it at our place but there was a wind change - it was in the rugged country between us and Flowerdale."
He said the job the CFA did was "amazing".
"They had basically every house encircled by fire trucks and mobile units - they did an incredible job, they were out all night," Mr Lawson said.
The fire started last Tuesday, last week.
Mr Van Dorsser said the fire was "a total accident".
The person who started the fire had all the right equipment, he said.
"It's just one of those things, with a bit of wind behind it, away she goes," he said.
"Unfortunately, that's how easily it happens."
At its height, nine aircraft were deployed to fight the fire, along with 30-40 crews and bulldozers.
"We are using special thermal imaging cameras to find any hot spots, we have helicopters fly over it, with thermal imaging cameras.
"The local council is sending engineers out to the roads to make sure they are all clear and a an arborist did a bit of work, identifying dangerous trees."
