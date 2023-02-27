Stock & Land
Home/News

Firefighters continue their work at the 1000-hectare Flowerdale blaze

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 28 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Flowerdale fire, which is now under control, burned out more than 1000 hectares of bush, grassland and plantation timber. Picture supplied.

Yea stock agents say this week's monthly story sale will go ahead, after a 1000-hectare bushfire at Flowerdale, south of the town, was contained on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.