Stock & Land
Home/News

Floods, then fire, as La Nina starts to break down

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District 17 assistant chief fire officer Mark Gunning said conditions were still very dry around the Horsham area. Picture supplied.

Country Fire Authority commanders, throughout Victoria, are warning of a late fire season, with the weather pattern that brought last year's floods seeing a potential extension of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.