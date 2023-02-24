Stock & Land
Home/News

Flowerdale fire rages for a fourth day, grows to 990 hectares in size

By Rachael Ward
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters are into their fourth day of battling a grassfire that's burning north of Melbourne. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A large grassfire about 90 minutes north of Melbourne is raging for a fourth day in a row and could take several more days to get under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.