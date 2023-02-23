Stock & Land
Western Renewables Link: State government promises payments to landholders

Updated February 24 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:02am
A protest against the proposed transmission line projects in Lydiard Street in 2022. Picture by Luke Hemer

Landholders will be paid $8000 per kilometre of high-voltage transmission lines that cross their property each year for 25 years by the state government, according to a new plan from the state government.

