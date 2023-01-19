The CFA has warned Victorians to avoid driving vehicles, farm machinery, mowers and motorbikes through dry grass in the coming weeks, as the weather heats up and vegetation cures.
Following recent hot weather, grassland areas have completely dried out in the northern areas of the state and fuels in the south west region are curing just as quickly.
The CFA has responded to a number of significant grass and stubble fires started by mowers, vehicles or machinery over the past fortnight.
The fire quickly spread to dry grass, with flames reaching approximately nine metres tall and required air firefighting appliances to support a significant ground response to bring the fire under control.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said the recent fires across the state served as a timely reminder for people to be aware of the risks associated with using vehicles and other machinery in and around dry grass.
"Victoria is expected to experience a grassfire dominated fire season once again but we're asking the community to do all it can to prevent these fires from starting," Mr Heffernan said.
"In many areas across the state, the risk of starting a fire from hot exhaust system or other hot parts from farm machinery is high.
"Even pulling over onto tall, dry grass on the side of the road during your travels could start a significant grassfire."
He said awareness was the key to preventing grass and crop fires.
The CFA also wanted farmers to ensure their machinery and equipment was regularly inspected, maintained and cleaned.
High risk and agricultural activities such as harvesting, grinding, welding, slashing or mowing could quickly ignite fires in hot, dry and windy conditions.
In the right conditions grassfires could move at speeds of up to 25 kilometres an hour and spread across roads and highways.
Victorians should stay prepared and informed this fire season; this meant downloading the VicEmergency app and getting familiar with the new Fire Danger Rating System by checking the rating in your area.
To learn more about the risk of grassfires on the CFA website at cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/am-i-at-risk/grassfires-rural.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
