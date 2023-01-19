Stock & Land
Home/News

CFA raises concerns about rise in grass and stubble fires

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire at Illabarook earlier this month. Picture supplied by Tracey Worsley, Haddon fire brigade, through the CFA

The CFA has warned Victorians to avoid driving vehicles, farm machinery, mowers and motorbikes through dry grass in the coming weeks, as the weather heats up and vegetation cures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.