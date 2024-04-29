Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hawkesdale farmer builds feedlot to address near-drought conditions

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 30 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessie and Tony Williams, Hawkesdale, had a dry spring which left them without feed over summer. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Jessie and Tony Williams, Hawkesdale, had a dry spring which left them without feed over summer. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Building a feedlot, destocking and hiring a nutritionist are three major measures a Hawkesdale farmer has taken to combat near-drought conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.