Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Glenelg primary production land values down slightly last calendar year

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 30 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenelg mayor Karen Stephens said it appeared things had reached an equilibrium. Picture supplied
Glenelg mayor Karen Stephens said it appeared things had reached an equilibrium. Picture supplied

The value of rateable land used for primary production in one of Victoria's most westerly shires has dipped slightly, as the local council proposes to increase rates levied on the sector by about 2 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.