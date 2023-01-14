Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

Illabarook bushfire: Fire under control south of Ballarat

By The Courier
January 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grassfire which sparked near Illabarook, south of Ballarat, on Friday afternoon is now under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.