Rachael McGrath has taken on many challenges in her farming life - but returning to study has inspired her to do even more.
Already managing the family farm at Orford in south-west Victoria and investing in her own cows and sheep, Ms McGrath is now looking at purchasing land.
"I want to try to get the ball moving now and start investing in land," she said.
"I do like a challenge."
Ms McGrath previously completed a Certificate IV through RIST before taking on management of the family farm at just 25.
Now, with the support of a DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship, she has completed a two-year Diploma of Agriculture.
She said the course made her a better farm manager and inspired her to look at more opportunities.
The farm milks a peak of 300 cows and Ms McGrath owns 30 milkers and has about 30 heifers to join this year.
With her brother Leo no longer working on the farm, cow numbers have been reduced, but Ms McGrath with help from her parents Anne and Eddie and uncle Andrew, also farm 350 sheep.
"I like a bit of diversification," she said.
"I'm going to Dairy Week tomorrow and I'm selling some lambs today."
However, the investment in sheep is still secondary to dairy.
"I had some spare money and could buy more sheep than I could cows," she said.
"We have 350 in total and I own 50 per cent and this year we have nearly 400 lambs and I own half of them.
"However, the main income source is still dairy.
"Things are going well there so I'm thinking about dropping back on sheep numbers and milking more cows."
Ms McGrath said she wanted to return to study to broaden her knowledge of farming.
"I really like the agronomy side of things and wanted to brush up on that, but the course was so much broader than that," she said.
"It was invaluable in teaching me how to manage staff and to implement policies and procedures.
"Farming is not just milking cows; it's all the book work that goes with it."
Ms McGrath said the diploma complemented her on-farm knowledge.
"Obviously, day-to-day stuff is different but it was important to wrap my head around the theory behind it.
"That's why I wanted to do the course.
"I'm definitely in a better position to run the farm now.
"The diploma has really helped me to realise how much is involved."
Ms McGrath said that the DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship gave her extra incentive to study.
"It made it so much easier," she said.
"I think a scholarship holds you accountable. You have responsibility to someone else so it makes your work harder. It isn't just for me; it's also for DemoDAIRY Foundation."
DemoDAIRY Foundation has a variety of scholarships and grants available.
Visit https://www.demodairy.com.au/scholarships-and-grants/ for more information.
