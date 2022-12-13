It may have been wet, but farmers are still being reminded to make sure they have a plan for pets and livestock that are on property for potential bushfires this upcoming summer.
While people's safety should be put above the safety of animals, the CFA are calling on producers to make sure bedding, food, water and safe transport are at hand when evacuating due to a bushfire.
"You can make sure your pets can be easily identified by microchipping them and including your details such as your phone number on their collars," CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said.
"Consider whether your leave-early destination can accommodate your pets.
"You should also practice how you will move your pets if you leave."
Mr Heffernan said farmers should be aware of how long it could take to get certain animals off a property and stressed it could take "longer than you think".
"A separate plan is needed for horses and livestock as late evacuation will put them and you at risk," Mr Heffernan said.
Mark Billing, Larpent, said staff and family on his dairy farm get a briefing ahead of every fire season to make livestock are well protected in the event of fire.
"Grassfires present the biggest risk to our property, however we also have property in the Otways so we plan for bushfire risk there as well," he said.
"We prepare the livestock with sufficient water and do a quick check of private firefighting equipment on the farm.
"We try to get feeding done either the day before a high fire risk day or really early in the morning - this is so we can avoid using tractors and machinery as much as possible, as they can also pose a risk of starting fires in paddocks."
Mr Billing said that if it is safe, they get their cows in the dairy yard where we they use sprinklers to keep them cool.
"If you're in a high fire risk area you have to plan for everyone and that includes your livestock or pets," he said.
"We work hard to make sure it's not a last-minute thought to have to move the cows, or any animals for that matter, and ensure they're as safe as they possible can be."
The CFA advise that it is safest for horses and livestock to be in a large, well-grazed area on your property where they can move freely with a supply of water.
Gear from horses should be removed and farmers should consider opening internal gates to allow them to move around, but don't allow them to roam freely off a property which can result in livestock being a risk on roads where visibility could be poor during bushfires.
