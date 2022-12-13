Stock & Land
CFA calls on Victorian farmers to check evacuation plans ahead of fire season

December 13 2022 - 12:00pm
Mark BIlling, Larpent, is calling on farmers to make sure they have an evacuation plan in place in the event of a bushfire. Picture supplied.

It may have been wet, but farmers are still being reminded to make sure they have a plan for pets and livestock that are on property for potential bushfires this upcoming summer.

