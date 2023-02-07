Stock & Land
Home/News

Tullamore Park Texel stud sells its entire ewe flock

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basin and Tim Jorgensen, Mertex, Liz and Pete Russell, Tullamore Park, and Jason Rice, Elders (second from right), with the top-priced ewe of the sale. Pictures supplied

*170 of 211 Texel ewes sold to $2025, av $453

*Total clearance of 55 Texel/Australian White-cross ewes sold to $370, av $325

IT WAS the end of an era for a renowned north-west Victorian Texel stud last week when it dispersed the remainder of its ewe flock to an eager gallery of buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.