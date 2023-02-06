We actually tailored our aviation careers around our farming lifestyle.- Greg Nevin, Ace Limousins
Greg Nevin, Huon, grew up with farming in his blood, but he's looking to the skies to better his farming operation.
He along with his wife Alex are qualified pilots, who travel regularly either as flight crew across Australia, or overseas to personally view cattle find great genetics for his stud.
"It gives us the opportunities to find... so for example when we go to the UK, we see what's around there and we try and find the best and bring the best back," Mr Nevin said.
"We've actually got a pool of genetics from Germany, France, UK, America... and we try and make it as viable and figure out if it's going to be profitable in Australia."
Mr Nevin said there is an advantage to physically seeing animals overseas, as opposed to looking at Estimated Breeding Values.
"It's not to say that we don't use local genetics as well, so some of the stud lines we do use are local, it is just about finding the best of what's not here, bringing it back to what's going to be profitable for Limousins," he said.
Greg grew up in Wondoga, while Alex grew up in Deniliquin, NSW.
While they both came from farming backgrounds, Greg said "we never thought we'd be farmers ourselves".
The couple met in the Kimberley, when they were both working as pilots flying to remote parts of country with organisations like the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
Alex said that all the experience of flying did have great benefits, but there had been a bit of recent turbulance.
"During COVID, it's probably not the best thing to be married to another pilot, as it's all your eggs are in one box," she said
"But it definitely is beneficial for our farm and we did have that to fall back on during then."
After moving to Victoria in 2015, they decided to begin their stud Ace Limousins.
"We actually tailored our aviation careers around our farming lifestyle," he said.
"[While] our farm was nowhere near the sizes you'd see in the Kimberley and you can't justify helicopters, we thought that what makes sense commercially in handling cattle is a drone.
"There are similar principles in flying a drone."
Greg said that drones were not "foolproof" but that there was versatility and cost benefits to the technology over other equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.