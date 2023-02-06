Stock & Land
Greg and Alex Nevin, Huon, use their love for the skies, to obtain genetics overseas

By Philippe Perez
February 7 2023 - 6:00am
Avid farmers and pilots Alex and Greg Nevin, who recently sold a pen of six Limousin-cross steers, 348kg, for 431c/kg or $1500 at the latest store sale held in Barnarwatha. Picture by Philippe Perez

We actually tailored our aviation careers around our farming lifestyle.

- Greg Nevin, Ace Limousins

Greg Nevin, Huon, grew up with farming in his blood, but he's looking to the skies to better his farming operation.

Journalist

