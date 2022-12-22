There have been many highs and troughs in the 30 years that Pete and Liz Russell, Donald, have been going through while breeding Texel sheep.
Tullamore Park Texel stud began after purchasing 168 embryos from Lamb XL New Zealand, with six genetic family lines represented.
But the couple have decided to wrap up their operation, with a dispersal sale set for February 3 next year.
Ms Russell said she had some "mixed feelings" about the dispersal but was proud of the stud's dedication to the breed, improving genetics along with structure and confirmation and show ring success over the years.
"I'm glad about what we've achieved, but we'll miss the breeding," she said.
"It's one chapter closing and another one opening, and we're at an age where we've got to transition to ease our workload.
"It's done reluctantly, but we've got to face reality, as we mature, don't we?"
Ms Russell said she and Peter were looking to wind back their livestock breeding on their farm to concentrate on several other things and would be offering their entire 232-ewe breeding flock of 30 years for dispersal.
She said over the years, she was glad they were part of the Texel breed had assisted other breeds, especially with an infusion into maternal dams that had created a dual-purpose composite ewe.
She said the attributes of the breed had added strong maternal traits coupled with fertility, a placid temperament and the ability to finish twins and triplets.
"As breeders, we've adapted the Texel to the meet the Australian lamb industry," she said.
"Breeders and clients are meeting the industry with using an English or Danish style of meaty Texel where you've got that unique double muscling in the meat which is a tick for their genetic gain."
She said the breed was also beneficial for producers in today's market.
"We hear our shearers don't want big sheep and the whole industry has got to look at getting bang for your buck with smaller-style sheep," she said.
"I think Texels can do that as a prime lamb sire, allowing our clients to continue to produce the high yielding carcasses."
"Many composites have Texel genetics in their background, which is a good DNA trait to have, and producers continuing to breed them is important," she said.
Ms Russell said it was vital for her to meticulously ensure data was available to buyers at sales, and it would be no different at the dispersal in February.
"We've been in sheep genetics forever and a day since the late '90s, so I've got a lot of data going back," she said.
"As sheep genetics is always changing the bench mark we felt we needed to be part of the sheep genetics MLA resource and satellite trials to continue to select for genetic gain.
"But [the] most important tool is selecting for structure and confirmation, smooth shoulders for ease of lambing and correctness in feet and legs for the distance our Texels and clients sires have to travel to water and those interested will be well served,"
"Texels have been ranking well for shear force and eating quality."
Fertility was another great trait of the breed, which she said was useful for productivity.
"We've seen a lot of twins and triplets over our time here too, and Texel ewes are good mums," she said.
"They are beautiful girls and my shearer calls them 'Lizzies Darlings',
"We are sad to see them go, but hopefully they will head to good homes and do great things."
The sale will sell 2022-drop lambs and yearly drops going back to 2015.
"We did try to ease our workload by breeding some first-cross shedders but decided it wasn't for us," she said.
"We'll also have 60 first-cross Texel/Australian White ewe lambs on offer too."
