Stock & Land
Home/News

Rural health survey shows farmers struggle with waiting times for doctors

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock and Justine Liston, Westmere, with her sons, Jack, Charlie and Lachie. Ms Liston agreed that it was "really hard" to get a doctor's appointment for her family. Picture supplied.

Victorian farmers are increasingly becoming disadvantaged in gaining access to health services as more people move out of Melbourne into the region, especially in the state's rural areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.