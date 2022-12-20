The third block from the amazing Heywood auction in the south-west has now sold.
Three lots for the Seymour Park Aggregation at Heywood were put up in an online auction across almost a thousand acres of prime grazing country near Portland on October 13.
The stellar $10,775 an acre price was paid for the first lot called Freds taking in 163 hectares (404 acres).
At the auction price, this first lot made $4,399,217 for the owner.
The third lot, Gowan Brae (109ha, 268 acres) sold for $9200 an acre in the auction for a total price of $2,498,812.
A1 Real Estate Solutions has now negotiated for the sale of the second lot, Wheelers Hill (127ha, 313 acres), which failed to sell after reaching reached the online auction price of $7000 an acre back in October.
It has sold for $2,314,794 or about $7396 per acre.
A combined $9.2 million for the aggregation or an average price of about $9353 per acre across the aggregation.
The aggregation offered reliable high rainfall across its combined 399 hectares.
The showcase property has been running a successful beef and prime lamb operation.
The three lots are four kilometres from Heywood and 29km from Portland.
All lots have an excellent fertiliser history.
Freds, which made the big money, has 16 well fenced paddocks with electric and extensive laneway systems.
It also has a six-bay machinery/hay shed, undercover steel and timber cattle yards, crush, loading ramp and two stand raised board shearing shed
There are water troughs to all paddocks, 12 dams, two permanent springs and four 22,500L water tanks.
Wheelers Hill, which has just sold, incorporates 16 well fenced paddocks with solar electric unit, five 22,500L water tanks, two dams, town water, four windmills, water troughs and spectacular views.
Gowan Brae has eight well fenced paddocks with electric and laneway system, a 22,500L water tank, six dams, steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp.
It also has a new bore with solar pump.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
