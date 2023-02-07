Stock & Land
Breast cancer fundraiser to take place at Leongatha cattle sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
Some of the charity beef cattle set to be auctioned at the Victorian Livestock Exchange in South Gippsland on February 10. Picture supplied

Organisers of a breast cancer cattle fundraiser have asked buyers to dip deep on Friday during Leongatha's fortnightly store cattle sale where 39 Angus and Black Baldy steers will go under the hammer.

