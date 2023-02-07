Organisers of a breast cancer cattle fundraiser have asked buyers to dip deep on Friday during Leongatha's fortnightly store cattle sale where 39 Angus and Black Baldy steers will go under the hammer.
The pink stumps fundraiser run by volunteers from the Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club will raise money for the McGrath Foundation.
Leongatha South dairy farmer and organiser Amy White said the cattle would be sold on February 10.
"These cattle were purchased last year with the support of SEJ Leongatha and agisted out to 30 different local farmers... from Loch to Buffalo, Inverloch to Arawata and all points in between," she said.
"The idea was to fatten and sell the cattle with the profits being put towards our Pink Stumps Day."
South Gippsland stock agency SEJ Leongatha has supported the fundraiser for the last three years by covering the cost of the cattle in the initial purchase, while more than $200,000 has been raised since organisers started fundraising for the charity seven years ago.
"Pink Stumps Day is an initiative by the McGrath Foundation to ensure that every family going through breast cancer has the access to a McGrath Breast Care Nurse," Ms White said.
"Along with this fundraiser, we hold a Pink Stumps Day at Outtrim which will be on Saturday, February 18 where the event has already sold out with over 200 people attending."
McGrath Foundation ambassador and director Tracy Bevan will be a guest speaker at the lunch.
"This year we look forward to taking our cumulative total to over a quarter of a million dollars," Ms White said.
"Whilst cattle prices have been slightly down, we are hoping buyers will dig a little deeper for a great cause."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
