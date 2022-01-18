Livestock industry rallies for breast cancer fundraiser

Graziers and livestock buyers are set to rally for a good cause this week when more than 30 cattle go under the hammer to raise cash for breast cancer research.

Thirty-five mixed-sex cattle will be sold at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Leongatha on Friday as part of the annual McGrath Foundation fundraiser, and farmers are being thanked for their support.

Event organiser and Leongatha South dairy farmer Amy White said the cattle were bought by agency SEJ Leongatha 12 months ago and a group of passionate farmers had grazed the cattle since.

"We've sent one or two cattle out to each of those farmers and they've put them down in the back paddock to fatten them up," Ms White said.

Initially the group aimed to raise upwards of $25,000 for breast cancer research last year, but buoyant cattle prices and community support helped organisers raise $57,000, including $30,000 from the sale of 29 cattle.



The cash from the cattle auction will go towards a pink stumps day held by the Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club and in particular, a ladies lunch on February 5 where more money will be raised.



More than 185 tickets have already been sold to the luncheon and in seven years $140,000 had been raised through the club's events.

"It started off when one of the cricketer's mums was battling breast cancer and he wanted to show his support," Ms White said.

"We all know someone who has had breast cancer so it was our way of getting behind people in our community who are doing it tough."

The draft of mainly yearling-off cattle will be sold in the first five pens at the VLE on Friday and include a mix of Angus, Murray Grey, Hereford, Shorthorn and Friesian breeds.

In March last year, the 29 cattle averaged $1100 a head and 250 kilograms after they were agisted at properties at Loch, Outtrim, Leongatha, Kongwak and Korumburra.

Ms White said the event's popularity had grown since its inception, and thanked three South Gippsland farmers who had donated six cattle to make up the draft of 35 calves.

SEJ Leongatha livestock manager James Kyle said the cattle would be sold at 10am ahead of the expected 2500-head market.

"Local graizers, families that have been affected by cancer in some way shape or form, and most major buyers and feedlotters support this event," he said.

"We like to support our sporting clubs and it's a great opportunity to support a good cause and raise some money for the McGrath Foundation."