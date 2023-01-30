Stock & Land
Home/News

Garren Park Limousin stud principals Garry and Karen Hedger are passionate about breed

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garren Park Limousin stud principals Karen and Garry Hedger are participating in day five of Stock & Land Beef Week this year. Picture supplied.

A STRONG belief in the place of purebred Limsousins in the modern commercial and seedstock sectors drives the business philosophy of Garry and Karen Hedger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.