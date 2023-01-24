Communities who have been hard hit by floods will have the chance to access workshops designed to discuss mental health.
Called Are You Bogged Mate? the workshops will aim to connect people with life support services and will be hosted by Mary O'Brien, who began the initiative.
The initiative has been spearheaded by Rabobank's Rabo Client Council, who are a group of the bank's farming clients who volunteer their time implementing programs that contribute to the sustainability of rural and regional communities.
Riverina & Northern Victoria Rabo Client Council chair Monique Bryant said mental health awareness is an "important conversation our rural communities need to be having".
"Mary O'Brien is a Queensland spray drift risk management specialist who has spent her career working closely with men - rural men in particular," Ms Bryant said.
"So when it comes to topics such as depression and suicide awareness in the bush, theirs is a unique language that she speaks."
The interactive workshops are free will be held at The Waterfront Pavilion in the NSW Riverina town of Urana on February 6, at Northern District Community Health in Kerang on February 7, and at the Rochester Football Netball Club on February 8.
Those wanting to participate, please can register here.
Participants are able to register their attendance via the link for catering purposes, however walk-ins are also welcome.
