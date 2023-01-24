Stock & Land
Home/News

Urana, Kerang and Rochester to host mental health workshops to assist farmers

January 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary O'Brien from Are You Bogged, Mate? will run workshops in Urana, Kerang and Rochester in February. Picture supplied

Communities who have been hard hit by floods will have the chance to access workshops designed to discuss mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.