Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Goulburn and Loddon systems see highest entitlements since 2007 unbundling

November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Friday the Hume Dam started releasing 95 gigalitres a day, the equivalent of 38,000 Olympic swimming pools, up from 85 gigalitres on Thursday, an amount which will have a "significant" effect on farmers. Picture by Mark Jesser

Goulburn and Murray low-reliability water share seasonal determinations have again increased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.