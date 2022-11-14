Stock & Land
Federal Water Minister told of GMID water buyback concerns

November 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Shepparton Independent MP Suzanna Sheed and Goulburn Murray Irrigation District leadership group co-chair David McKenzie have met with federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek to discuss potential water buybacks. Picture supplied by Suzanna Sheed.

