Highest level of high reliability water share determinations in more than 20 years

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 6 2022 - 2:00am
SEASONAL DETERMINATIONS: Reserves established last season have enabled the Murray system to start with the highest seasonal determination in 20 years.

Northern Victorian dairy farmers will have one less input cost to worry about this upcoming season - the price of water.

