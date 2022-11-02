Stock & Land
Flooding has hit Pyrenees farms, crops and fencing hard

Updated November 2 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:20am
Avoca during the flood event in October 2022, Picture by Rhys Walkley.

A central Victorian shire has estimated initial flood damage to farm fencing in its area could run to more than $1.2 million.

