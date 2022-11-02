A central Victorian shire has estimated initial flood damage to farm fencing in its area could run to more than $1.2 million.
Pyrenees shire continues to evaluate recent storm and flood damage to rural properties.
The shire's economic development manager Ray Davies said ongoing waterlogging would have a flow on effect on the local economy, delaying much of the Pyrenees region's planned harvesting and shearing activities.
Road conditions were making it difficult get farm produce and stock in and out, which also affected the local transport industry.
Farmers had shared their concerns and needs for support in recent discussions with Mr Davies, at recent drop-in sessions at Natte Yallock Reserve.
"This waterlogged state is just devastating for our agriculture community," Mr Davies said.
"They can't yet repair things like fences and sheds because the grounds are too muddy and they can't begin harvesting with these paddocks being so wet.
"Many growers have crop damage.
"The ones that can salvage some of their produce will also struggle because heavy vehicles can't get access into the farms, because the road conditions are too muddy."
Growers estimated the extent of damage wouldn't be fully understood until harvest was completed.
Crops along the Avoca River to Natte Yallock, as well as at Mt Emu had suffered extensive damage.
Those with livestock report the ongoing wet conditions have impacted pastures and made containing their animals a challenge with hundreds of kilometres of fencing likely to have been destroyed.
Council staff were investigating the extent of the issue..
"Shearing activities may be up to five weeks behind schedule, because some property owners can't get sheep to sheds and yards without walking them through water or are simply unable to," Mr Davies said.
"Council is hearing some pretty hard stories about the impact of this sustained wet - In some cases, farmers have got insurance, but they're finding it doesn't cover riverine damage, or their fencing."
Council would work with Agriculture Victoria and other agencies where necessary to assist the agriculture sector recover from recent weather events.
"We're putting people in touch with the business funding supports that are on offer from government, as well as encouraging people to connect with free local financial counselling to help work through what to do next," Mr Davies said.
Once wet conditions clear and the ground dries, council would work with both Blaze Aid and local prison Landmate crews to start the process of repairing fences at the northern and southern ends of the shire.
Depending on further rain events, it could take another three to four weeks before works could begin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.