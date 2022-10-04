The 2022 big wet season continues throughout all our sheep and wool growing regions.
Shearing is being impacted by four to six-week delays, resulting in reduced bale volumes in the market compared to previous seasons at this time of year.
The start and stop impact of our wool harvest due to regular significant rainfall events is causing operational constraints both in our shearing sheds and across farming and wool warehousing enterprises.
Please remain patient and be prepared and ready when it is your turn to shear.
If your shearing is delayed, then be sure to monitor stock health, as we are seeing increased worm and foot-related issues.
We encourage crutching prior to shearing in these wetter seasons, making wool preparation manageable and reducing the chance of stain, mud and dag remaining in your clip.
Early signals are evident that fly and mosquito burdens are upon us and increasing in intensity.
The growth of lush green pastures is out-pacing the appetites of our sheep, which means they are grazing amongst bulky - and often wet - fodder, making it difficult to dry belly wool.
The good news is that our feed is starting to harden with recent sunshine and warmth as grasses and crops begin running to head.
Elmore fields days return this week, which is exciting - although the weather may challenge the event in the second half of the week.
This is the first Elmore field day to be held in three years and it's a great opportunity to meet new people and network and also obtain new and progressive ideas.
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) will showcase its modular shearing stands at Elmore.
These are designed to alleviate shearers from the traditional catch and drag system using both a mechanical delivery system as well as a single file sheep race to deliver stock to the board.
The sheep release design is also well worth observing, as it significantly reduces additional human effort and twisting by the shearer to release the animal once it is shorn.
No doubt we are heading in the right direction to reduce shearing injuries and to increase the length of a shearing career.
The new system allows shearers to use all their physical skills and fitness to actually shear and hold the sheep, and it's possible that they can shear greater numbers and increase their income.
We also see this system providing more opportunity for female shearers to join our industry.
As we anticipated, the Australian wool market continues to deteriorate based on weakening demand from all major export markets.
Global economies stare at recession prospects as they struggle under inflationary pressure and negativity.
This is creating a more conscientious consumer with a focus on spending a reducing household income only on essential items, rather than luxury goods.
These patterns go against the trends that we need for a vibrant and demand-driven wool industry with high farm gate prices.
The early warning signs are already leading to lower wool prices trending forward this season, particularly in the 18-micron and finer categories.
The best we can hope is for prices to flatten and stabilise, which may happen this week given Fremantle closed week 13 firm.
