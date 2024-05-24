Have your say on power line safety devices which help reduce bushfires

Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) is seeking public feedback on guidelines for electricity distribution companies, operating a key power line safety device that protects the community.
Rapid earth fault current limiters (REFCLs) operate in the same way as a safety switch by quickly detecting earth faults on power lines and reducing the energy flowing through them.
They help to prevent bushfires, especially when power lines fall or trees fall across them.
They also protect against electrocution if a person or machinery comes into contact with power lines.
REFCLs were installed at substations supplying 22 kilovolt power lines in the highest bushfire risk areas following the Victorian Bushfires Royal Commission.
They are now operated at more than 45 substations throughout Victoria by electricity distribution businesses Ausnet, Jemena, Powercor and United Energy.
Other technology, aimed at preventing bushfires, is being developed by RMIT University.
Energy Safe is developing guidelines to set minimum standards distribution companies need to meet when operating REFCLs to ensure their benefits are optimised into the future.
Some of the factors being considered include REFCL operating frequency, settings, potential further deployment, maintenance programs, record keeping and reporting requirements.
An ESV spokesperson said figures indicated that in the four bushfire seasons the REFCLs had been operating so far, they were highly effective at preventing power line related fires.
"Over the past four bushfire seasons, there have been more than 5,000 reported instances in which REFCLs were triggered by earth faults on 22-kv power lines," the spokesperson said.
"In each instance the REFCLs responded as expected and no fires started as a result of the fault."
This year, there were fires in the Beaufort area.
Minimum standards would ensure the benefits of REFCLs would be maximised for Victorian communities, in regard to factors such as safety, power supply reliability and cost, the spokesperson said.
Legislation, introduced in 2106, required distribution companies to establish REFCL protection at 45 zone substations for the highest bushfire areas of Victoria.
"That program has been completed," the spokesperson said.
"Over time environment and land use can change and impact the bushfire risk in an area.
"Electricity distribution companies have an ongoing general duty that requires them to minimise safety risks as far as practicable.
"Therefore, ESV expects the distribution businesses to remain up to date on the bushfire risks associated with their supply areas and to review REFCL coverage over time to ensure it continues to protect communities where needed."
Online information sessions are available for anyone who wants to know how REFCLs protect the community, and how to provide feedback that will be used to inform the guidelines.
They're being held on:
To register for an information session or provide feedback visit esv.vic.gov.au/consultations
Feedback on the draft REFCL guidelines is open until 12pm (midday) on Monday 8 July 2024.
