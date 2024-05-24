Stock & Land
Have your say on power line safety devices which help reduce bushfires

May 24 2024 - 5:00pm
REFCLs were installed at substations supplying 22 kilovolt power lines in the highest bushfire risk areas following the Victorian Bushfires Royal Commission. Picture supplied by Essential Services Victoria
REFCLs were installed at substations supplying 22 kilovolt power lines in the highest bushfire risk areas following the Victorian Bushfires Royal Commission. Picture supplied by Essential Services Victoria

Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) is seeking public feedback on guidelines for electricity distribution companies, operating a key power line safety device that protects the community.

