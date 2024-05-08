Stock & Land
Home/Weather

Powercor cops $2.1m fine after growth sparked bushfire

By Adrian Black
May 8 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire scorched about 185 hectares of land after Powercor failed to maintain vegetation under lines. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Fire scorched about 185 hectares of land after Powercor failed to maintain vegetation under lines. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Electricity distributor Powercor has offered a mea culpa and will pay $2.1 million for failing to inspect and trim vegetation growing around its powerlines, eventually causing a bushfire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.