Aussie invention predicts power line faults that can cause bushfires

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 17 2024 - 7:00am
Porcupine Ridge livestock producer Michael Thorne has seen the benefits of the early warning system at first hand. Picture supplied
An early fault detection system, designed at RMIT University is helping to prevent bushfires and blackouts in Australia, North America and Europe.

