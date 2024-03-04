More than 270 livestock lost in bushfires, as Agriculture Victoria highlights aid

More than 270 livestock were lost in the Bayindeen-Rocky Road bushfire last week, with Agriculture Victoria highlighting the help available for affected farmers.
As of 4 pm on Sunday, there were also 2,400 hectares of grazing pasture lost, and 1,700 kilometres of fencing destroyed.
A spokesperson for Agriculture Victoria said the department's teams had been on the ground supporting farmers with animal welfare and making impact assessments.
Agriculture Victoria state agency commander Banjo Patterson said the immediate focus for his team was any urgent animal welfare needs caused by the fires.
"If your property has been impacted by fire and you have urgent animal welfare needs, please contact the Vic Emergency Hotline on 1800 226 226," he said.
Mr Patterson encouraged farmers and primary producers affected by the recent fires to activate their post-fire plans and actively manage their livestock needs.
He said after a fire has come through a farm, it's important to have a plan to deal with the aftermath, both in the first few days and following weeks.
"A good place to start is the Agriculture Victoria website which has plenty of information about what to do immediately and in the longer term," he said.
Mr Patterson said there was practical advice for farmers around personal health and well-being, water management, soil and pasture recovery, fencing, pest control and financial support.
An emergency feed and water budget to help farmers determine their livestock's short-term needs was also available to download.
Readers can visit www.agriculture.vic.gov.au/bushfires for more.
Support was also available for farmers through the Rural Financial Counselling Service.
Farmers and small related enterprises who were experiencing, or are at risk of, financial hardship could call 1300 771 741 for free and confidential financial counselling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.