More than 270 livestock lost in bushfires, as Agriculture Victoria highlights aid

March 4 2024 - 5:01pm
Agriculture Victoria highlighted the supports available to farmers affected by recent bushfires. Picture by Barry Murphy
Agriculture Victoria highlighted the supports available to farmers affected by recent bushfires. Picture by Barry Murphy

More than 270 livestock were lost in the Bayindeen-Rocky Road bushfire last week, with Agriculture Victoria highlighting the help available for affected farmers.

