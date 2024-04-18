Stock & Land
Home/News

Farmers and landholders again protest outside transmission line meeting

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 19 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest farmer and landholder protest outside a transmission line community information session took place in Charlton. Picture supplied by Glenden Watts
The latest farmer and landholder protest outside a transmission line community information session took place in Charlton. Picture supplied by Glenden Watts

Angry farmers, opposed to the planned VNI West electricity transmission line project, have again protested outside a community information meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.