The Australian Energy Regulator has dismissed a challenge to the controversial VNI West transmission line project.
The dismissal comes after Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and Transmission Company Victoria (TCV) representatives abandoned a community meeting in St Arnaud last week after farmers showed their vocal opposition to the project.
The Moorabool and Central Highlands Power Alliance - which is now known as the Regional Victoria Power Alliance - had challenged the controversial project on 10 different grounds, calling for the design process to be redone.
While the regulator dismissed the alliance's challenge, it said that the group had a right to dispute the project as they had the potential to suffer a material and adverse impact.
Regional Victoria Power Alliance member Katherine Myers said while a legal review was underway to challenge the regulator's decision, it was "a partial win for the alliance".
Ms Myers said the determination of a court case in the Supreme Court of Victoria regarding the ministerial powers of Climate Action Minister Lily D'Ambrosio would be crucial in reassessing transmission line projects.
"Imagine what it is like for the community who is waiting and also knowing that we want the judge to take his time and make his decision as well as he can," she said.
Ms Myers was at the St Arnaud event, which ended prematurely after farmers confronted staff and security at the rear entry of the St Arnaud Public Hall.
Protesters set up placards outside the hall and attendees heckled TCV representatives at the beginning of the meeting which was quickly adjourned and then called off.
Video of the event on social media shows attendees physically engaging with security at the event.
Ms Myers said it was disappointing that meetings had to be abandoned.
"I never saw anything particularly inappropriate at the meeting, but I did see a group that was upset," she said.
"[There was] a lot of energy in the room and a lot of angst associated with [this issue].
"We can never underestimate the impact of a project like this on farmers, landholders and the wider community.
"I certainly didn't expect transmission lines to have the impact it has [had] on me emotionally.
"There was an enormous amount of organisation that could have been done to smooth things over in the early stages, [which] I honestly don't know how they will bring back now."
Charlton farmer Glenda Watts, who also attended the St Arnaud meeting, said it was a mistake to not tell attendees what was happening, and local farmers wanted meaningful discussion.
"At some point they must walk back and re-engage with the St Arnaud community and answer their questions as well as offer information [or] explanations to the many who drove home once again with no answers but this time bewildered and dismayed as well as to what had just occurred," she said.
TCV project director Sam Magee said the meeting at St Arnaud was abandoned on advice from Victoria Police "due to protesters' intimidating and violent behaviour".
"Our priority is the safety of the community and our staff and when the police advised us not to go ahead with the event, we had to listen," Mr Magee said.
"This isn't really fair to those that attended who wanted to ask questions about the VNI West project."
He said the majority of conversations TCV representatives had had with farmers since publishing a draft corridor for the project had been "respectful, appreciated and essential to find the best location for this transmission line".
"Before publishing the draft corridor, TCV spent six weeks calling, visiting and sharing information with as many property owners as possible within this narrowed area, which is approximately 2 kilometres wide," he said.
"While it was disappointing that we were unable to speak with the landholders at St Arnaud, TCV held public meetings in Charlton, Boort, Stawell and Kerang over the last fortnight.
"These were attended by more than 400 people in total and provided an opportunity for us to listen to community members and for them to ask questions across a range of issues."
An online webinar for all impacted communities will be held at 4pm on Thursday, October 19.
Meanwhile, Ausnet representatives have cancelled a planned community information session about the Western Renewables Link (WRL) in Newlyn today (Thursday).
Ausnet said plans for a tractor rally and protest at the event was the reason for the cancellation.
"We are disappointed for those who planned to come to our community forum to hear from our project experts," WRL general manager Malcolm Tinker said.
"We respect people's rights to protest, but we can't conduct an information session in a protest environment."
Mr Tinker said he had a duty of care for Ausnet staff.
"It is not helpful for those who are there to get more information, and it's not appropriate for our staff members," he said.
