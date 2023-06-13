Victorian farmers claim they have been ignored again as the state government fast tracks development of the controversial power transmission network needed to meet its renewable energy targets.
Of the almost 19,000 words and 48 pages of a key report released by the Victorian government last week to help secure social licence for the rollout, farmers are only mentioned twice.
Critics say the Victorian Transmission Investment Framework document gives scant reference to the need to secure the privately-owned land to host thousands of kilometres of power lines to connect renewable projects to the grid.
Farmers and community organisations travelled to Canberra yesterday in their efforts to be heard.
Speaking at the Canberra rally, Charlton farmer Glenden Watts said the issue for him was a lack of information, not compensation.
"It's the deceit, lies and plain disregard of our concerns that has the locals outraged," Mr Watts said.
The race to net zero emission targets has failed to properly consider rural landowners and country communities, they claim.
By one estimate, almost 28,000km of new transmission lines will be needed to meet those targets, often criss-crossing valuable farm land.
The Victorian government is offering farmers and other rural property owners $8000 per year per kilometre of transmission lines hosted for 25 years, or $200,000.
NSW farmers will get $10,000 per year over 20 years for each kilometre of line they have to host although the total is still the same.
The Queensland government has offered an average $300,000 per kilometre, and compensation for nearby neighbours as well.
But farmers in Canberra this week said the issue was not about compensation but the lack of consultation.
The Victorian Farmers Federation says this latest government "framework" ignores the rights of farmers and regional communities.
VFF president Emma Germano said the government keeps failing to consider the impacts on farm businesses.
"... the framework continues to neglect farmer concerns. It does not speak about agricultural land use and the impact on food and fibre production."
"It's farmers that are slated to host the infrastructure needed for renewable transmission. How could the framework possibly ignore farmers and the food we produce?"
Ms Germano said the policy document would not apply to the already announced VNI-West and Western Renewables Link projects.
The government has brushed aside community protests over new high voltage power lines to fast track construction.
The government has issued a Ministerial Order or decree for the controversial VNI West project to continue despite protests not seen in the country since forced council amalgamations under then Premier Jeff Kennett in the 1990s.
Ms Germano said the Victorian government was "hell-bent on sending bulldozers over the top of farms and regional communities".
The Australian Energy Market Operator has been told to progress the VNI-West No. 5 route to connect the Victoria and NSW energy grids.
AusNet's Western Renewables Link will be upgraded to 500kV overhead lines rather than the proposed 220kV lines and run north of Ballarat to a 7500 hectare site at Bulgana, between Ararat and Stawell.
A spokesman for AEMO said it was supportive of the government's new framework which "seeks to secure community support and appropriate social licence, both vital for the timely delivery of essential transmission investment".
"We look forward to continuing to work with VicGrid to incorporate framework principles into VNI West and into the future."
And of those two farm mentions in the government framework policy, it reads:
"It is important that transmission planning and development includes meaningful engagement with local communities, Traditional Owners, individual landowners, farm businesses and others to plan and develop our REZs (renewable energy zones) in a way that maximises the collective benefits and minimises negative impacts.
"Also It will enable transmission planning and development in Victoria to immediately include more meaningful engagement with local communities, Traditional Owners, individual landowners, farm businesses and others as we plan and develop our REZs to minimise impacts and deliver tangible, meaningful benefits to regional communities."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
