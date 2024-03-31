Stock & Land
Home/News

Questions raised over new agricultural land protections for the fringe

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 1 2024 - 10:25pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Ross, Eastwind Rare Breeds farm, Macclesfield, says addressing biosecurity is a key part of agricultural land protection. Picture by Andrew Miller
Christine Ross, Eastwind Rare Breeds farm, Macclesfield, says addressing biosecurity is a key part of agricultural land protection. Picture by Andrew Miller

Farming on Melbourne's urban fringe has never been tougher - with land tax, biosecurity issues and those opposed to agricultural practices adding additional pressures on people seeking to grow food or raise livestock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.