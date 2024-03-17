Stock & Land
Home/News

Cattle, blueberries and garlic in a Bayles regenerative farming model

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 18 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony and Sue Morgan, Bayles, and their blueberry trees. Picture by Barry Murphy
Tony and Sue Morgan, Bayles, and their blueberry trees. Picture by Barry Murphy

Tony and Sue Morgan, Bayles, have been growing organic blueberries and garlic for 15 years and are building up a state-wide clientele.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.