Questions raised over the timing of Pakenham yards closure meeting

Farmers affected by the planned closure of Pakenham saleyards say they're concerned about the timing of a meeting to discuss the issue.
Victorian Livestock Exchange (VLE) has set up what it calls an "information session" about the closure, for Monday, March 18 at 3pm.
But representatives of the Mornington Peninsula, Bass Coast and Whittlesea Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) branches say that's the wrong time and have proposed an alternative.
VFF branches with members most likely affected by the closure have previously requested a meeting with the board and management to discuss the proposal.
VFF Peninsula branch president Stephen Todd said members had since "reasonably requested" an evening meeting, at 7pm.
"The vast majority of the interested stakeholders advised that a mid-afternoon time did not suit their availability," he said.
"People have already expressed to me that they are feeling disrespected and a bit cross at the perceived arrogance the VLE is showing the community who they are leaving in the lurch."
But VLE managing director Brian Paynter said it was still planned to go ahead with the Monday afternoon meeting, as it was designed specifically to suit as many people as possible.
"It's on straight after the market, that's the reason for the 3pm time - it's for everybody," Mr Paynter said.
"It's an information day for the saleyard users, the stakeholders, the agents, the shareholders, the transporters, for everybody.
"Everybody that would normally attend a market can have lunch and stay to attend the meeting."
But Red Hill veal producer David Gibb said the afternoon meeting was inconvenient for farmers.
"Dairy farmers who take their cull cows to Pakenham will have already started their afternoon milking, they certainly can't be there," Mr Gibb said.
"A lot of people have started autumn calving, so they are wary of being away for too long, during the day."
Mr Gibb said there was no reason VLE could not not do a second session, in the evening.
Whittlesea VFF branch president Noelene Younger said one alternative could be a Zoom meeting, which would allow more people to attend.
"I won't be able to attend, but I think night time is better for everyone," she said.
"People are working other jobs, to keep the farm going."
"I would certainly get onto a Zoom meeting, and be a presence there," Ms Younger said.
Bass Coast VFF branch president Bill Cleeland, from Phillip Island, said it was "a bit of a strange time" to hold the meeting.
"I am not sure why they chose that time," Mr Cleeland said.
"The closure was quite sudden, there were rumours floating around for a few years, and all of a sudden it's going to be closed this year."
He said farmers had little leverage over VLE to get the organisation to change its mind.
"I suppose, in that sense, we do get the opportunity to talk to them, albeit at a weird time," he said.
"But we are going to be pushing to achieve anything," he said.
Meanwhile, Romsey livestock transporter John Beer, said he was upset the VLE had started to strip the facilities at Pakenham.
"What annoyed me more than anything is one of our trucks loaded at Kyneton, which has a double-deck ramp," Mr Beer said.
"But he got down to Pakenham and found one of the double deck ramps was gone and the other wasn't working, as the power has been turned off."
He said the VLE should have left at least one working ramp at Pakenham until the end of June or notified the transport sector of the changes.
Livestock transporters fought hard to get double deck ramps and they were installed about two years ago, he said.
"If you don't want to have the ramps there, shut the facility, don't strip it" he said.
Mr Paynter said the ramp was moved, as it took time to change the facilities at Leongatha.
"We are planning for life after Pakenham and doing everything we possibly can to get Leongatha set up to handle the extra capacity, starting in July," he said.
"These ramps will take three months to move, so that's why we have started now."
Mr Paynter left the door open for a possible Zoom connection to the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.