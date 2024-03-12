Stock & Land
Pakenham saleyards questions to be answered at upcoming information session

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 1:44pm
The Victorian Livestock Exchange was opened at Pakenham in 1999 and was famously the first saleyard in Victoria to be built undercover with a soft floor. Picture by Bryce Eishold
The Victorian Livestock Exchange was opened at Pakenham in 1999 and was famously the first saleyard in Victoria to be built undercover with a soft floor. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Victorian Livestock Exchange board members will answer questions on the impending closure of the Pakenham saleyards - and their vision for Leongatha - at an upcoming information session.

