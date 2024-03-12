Pakenham saleyards questions to be answered at upcoming information session

Victorian Livestock Exchange board members will answer questions on the impending closure of the Pakenham saleyards - and their vision for Leongatha - at an upcoming information session.
VLE managing director Brian Paynter said the information session would be held at Pakenham saleyards from 3pm on March 18.
He said board members would outline the history of the centre and provide more information on the decision to close Pakenham, from June 30.
"We are going to have an information day, next Monday," Mr Paynter said.
"There are obviously some questions being asked - or additional information - that could be helpful for people as to how we came to the ultimate conclusion to close Pakenham and consolidate the yards," he said.
The meeting follows a call from Victorian Farmers Federation branches in the area for more information about the impending closure.
Cardinia Shire, which contains the Pakenham yards within its boundary, has also expressed interest in the future of the operations,
Mr Paynter said closure of Pakenham was "an absolute certainty".
"This (meeting) will just provide people with the opportunity to ask some questions of board members and answer some questions that might remain unanswered in their minds," he said.
"There are probably a few things that are out there that are factually incorrect."
He said he hoped the meeting would give VLE the opportunity "to explain the actual facts".
"If there are any questions, board members are happy to respond, as best as they can," he said.
"Hopefully people will get a clearer picture of what has happened and where the future is."
