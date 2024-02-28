Stock & Land
Home/News

Langi Kal Kal has another near total clearance at its annual sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 28 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Langi Kal Kal stud principal Kahn Jantzen and the top priced bull. Picture supplied
Langi Kal Kal stud principal Kahn Jantzen and the top priced bull. Picture supplied

Trawalla Angus stud Langi Kal Kal has again recorded a near total clearance, at its annual sale at Ballarat's Central Victorian Livestock Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.