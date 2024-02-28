Langi Kal Kal has another near total clearance at its annual sale

Trawalla Angus stud Langi Kal Kal has again recorded a near total clearance, at its annual sale at Ballarat's Central Victorian Livestock Exchange.
The threat of bushfires failed to keep buyers away, with a Woolsthorpe commercial beef producer picking up the top-priced animal.
The stud sold 48 of its 49 bulls to a top of $18,000, lot seven, to an average of $8291.
Last year it also sold all but one of its bulls.
The top-priced bull was bought by repeat buyer Alison Bell, Kilmorey Pastoral, Woolsthorpe.
Langi Kal Tabo had Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding value figures of a birthweight of 3.2 kilograms, 200-day weight of 52kg, 400-day weight of 102kg and 600-day weight of 131kg.
Tabo had an eye muscle area of +6.6 square centimetres, a rib fat measurement of +0.9 millimetres and a rump fat of +0.5mm.
His retail beef yield measured -0.3 per cent and he had an intramuscular fat of +3.0pc.
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager Xavier Shanahan said most bulls went to repeat buyers from Kyneton, Kilmore, Warrnambool and as far as Apsley, on the South Australian border.
"Bulls presented in the best condition they ever have, with the highest body weight," Mr Shanahan said.
"They were of excellent quality and it was a good, solid sale."
He said the fires didn't deter buyers from coming to the sale.
Many of the buyers who came to the sale were looking for bulls by Chiltern Park Moe, the sire of the top-selling animal, he said.
"Most of the bulls had low birthweights, but with excellent growth for age," Mr Shanahan said.
Langi Kal Kal stud principal Kahn Jantzen said the result exceeded his expectations.
Mr Jantzen those buyers unable to attend because of the fires were able to use agents to purchase on the day.
"I felt everyone went away happy and that was what we set out to achieve," Mr Jantzen said.
"The Chiltern Park bulls have consistency in quality, good structure and good doing ability, that's why we chose them to use over the right cows," he said.
"The clients at weaner and store sales, especially this year, have commented on how our stud has improved and what that is doing for them."
He said there was a strong focus on quality and genetics.
"I am a big believer there is no substitute for quality, so we are concentrating on structure, the doing ability, as well as the growth that's needed," he said.
"First and foremost there is no substitute for quality, for the bulls we select for our stud."
Tabo had "good length, was well muscled and had thickness".
"He was a clean, soft bull."
Volume buyers included Kilmorey Pastoral, Rowallan Lodge, Burrumbeet, and M and C Mulane, Ballan, who all purchased three bulls each.
