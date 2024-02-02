Stock & Land
Well-bred Ballarat heifers keenly sought by repeat, and new, buyers

By Andrew Miller
Updated February 2 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Well bred pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers have passed $3000 a head at the first of Ballarat's February sales.

Andrew Miller

