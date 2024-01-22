Stock & Land
Heifers turn to shine at Yea, as interstate breeders seek quality females

By Andrew Miller
January 22 2024
Elders Yea livestock agent Jamie Quinlan says buyers were chasing the best pens, for breeding in a few months time or down the track. Picture supplied
Beef producers have started to respond to favourable seasonal conditions, pushing up the price of heifers at the latest Victorian weaner sale.

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

