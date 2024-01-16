Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

The best-performing Victorian saleyards after the 2024 weaner sales

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 17 2024 - 11:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A glance at he mixed-sex weaner cattle sold across Victoria in the first two weeks of 2024.
A glance at he mixed-sex weaner cattle sold across Victoria in the first two weeks of 2024.

Close to $60 million in cattle sales and more than 55,000 mixed-sex calves went under the hammer in the first two weeks of January during Victoria's southern weaner sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.