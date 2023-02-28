A beef stud run by inmates at a low-security men's prison near the Grampians has recorded an almost perfect clearance rate at its annual autumn bull sale.
Langi Kal Kal Angus stud sold 40 of its 41 bulls to a top price of $22,000 on Wednesday, recording an average of $10,100 at the Central Victoria Livestock Exchange at Ballaart.
Langi Kal Kal Angus stud principal Kahn Jantzen said the result surpassed his expectations.
"To be honest, it was better than I thought it was going to be given the drop in confidence in the cattle industry in recent months," he said.
"We had a lot more buyers from different areas this year, and while the sale was hosted by Nutrien, we had a lot of outside agents who bought cattle this year."
READ MORE:
The minimum-security prison, located near Trawalla, has operated for more than 40 years and is based on a 190-hectare property.
"We have a self-replacement prime lamb production program and we have the Angus cattle stud as our main focus," Mr Jantzen said.
"We're about rehabilitation and re-integration and the way we do that is by giving inmates the appropriate skills to get meaningful employment post-prison.
"This heavily reduces recidivism and gives inmates skills they need to help them get employment."
Bulls were bought by clients in South Australia, as well as across Victoria from Warrnambool to Gippsland, and Kyneton and Kilmore.
It was a relatively local buyer, however, who secured the top-priced bull, Lot 18, Langi Kal Kal Lucifer, for $22,000.
The bull was bought by James Molesworth, Ballark Farming, Ballan, who has bought bulls from the stud for more than two decades.
Langi Kal Kal Lucifer was an 18-month-old bull sired by Millah Murrah Lakeside L69.
"He was a good calving ease bull, with medium birth weight and above average on his 400 and 600-day weights with huge milk," Mr Jantzen said.
"He also had a good EMA at 11.7 and an IMF of 3.7 which are both above average."
Mr Molesworth said the bull was one of a selection of bulls he was interested in before the sale.
"It was a medium to light birth weight bull with good calving ease and his sire is from one of the leading progenies in Australia," he said.
"We buy bulls with good temperament and that's what Langi Kal Kal offers along with longevity because we find these bulls keep going and they don't break down."
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager Xavier Shanahan, who represented the stud, said the sale attracted a "solid average".
"We saw a really big push for moderate birth weight bulls," he said.
"We thought the heavy bulls at the start of the sale were good buying, but it was in the middle run of the bulls where we saw a bulk of lots sold between $10,000-$17,000, with bulls down to $500 to cater for everyone."
Volume buyers included the O'Sullivan family, Kyneton, who bought three bulls to $11,500, while the Conroy family, Ballan, bought three bulls to $8000.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.