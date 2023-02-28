Stock & Land
Home/News

Langi Kal Kal Angus stud sells top-priced bull to Ballan buyer

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 1 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Langi Kal Kal Angus stud sold 40 bulls at its on-property sale at Trawalla on Wednesday. Picture supplied

*40 or 41 bulls sold to a top price of $22,000, av $10,100

A beef stud run by inmates at a low-security men's prison near the Grampians has recorded an almost perfect clearance rate at its annual autumn bull sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.