Glendan Park hosted its 10th annual on-property bull sale last Friday with terrific results.
Two studs were heavily active, with The Ranch, Tomingley, NSW, picking up the top-priced bull Glendan Park Super Cool S081 for $52,000.
Super Cool was an April 2021-drop calf out of the well-known Glendan Panama P004 bull.
He was in the top 5 per cent of the breed for 200-day weight, top 10pc for 400 and 600-day weights, retail beef yield and southern self-replacing index.
"We first saw the bull during the [Stock and Land] Beef Week field days, and he just took our eye when we went through the Glendan Park herd," The Ranch stud principal Del Rees said.
"We had done our research and had an idea they had some very handy bulls on offer, and whilst we were there we were able to view Super Cool's dam and inspect her.
"That was a huge drawcard for us as we do put a lot of influence on the maternal side of the bull as that's where we like to see if the bull truly will complement the herd we have.
"He was our pick bull, and he ticked all the boxes that we were looking for.
"To us he really is a true stud sire."
The second top-priced bull was a May 2021-drop Allandale Jackal son, in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
He was purchased by the Sykes family of Karoonda Herefords, Gelantipy, for $35,000.
Another special lot was Glendan Park Solitaire, whose proceeds were being donated to Beyond Blue.
He was secured for $20,000 to return clients Paul and Carolyn Malseed, Condah, through Brady Hicks, Elders Kerr & Co.
"He was one of a number of bulls we had selected as suitable for the Malseeds' program, but he was definitely our first pick of those bulls," Mr Hicks said.
"We were chasing some Yarram Park Star General genetics to put some length back into the cattle, and the Beyond Blue was a big bonus of the purchase."
A long-term client and repeat volume buyer was David McClure, Moree Partnership, who picked up multiple bulls on the day.
"We had a few that fitted our criteria in our whiteface program, but secured two for use which complement our sires at home," he said.
"The Lot 8 bull will be used over what we consider our up-draft of cows to breed some really good future breeders.
"The other bull we got was a Yarram Park Star General son, and we felt he had the same as the other bull, but came with a more value price tag.
"He has a lot of carcase, intramuscular fat and eye muscle area, backed by a lot of maternal strength, which can sometimes be rare in a horned bull."
Glendan Park stud principal Alvio Trovatello said he was very happy with the result of the sale, particularly given the state of the industry at the moment.
"It was a great feeling to see bulls go to studs as well as going to three states," he said.
"Seeing the commercial guys coming back year after year, that makes it great."
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
