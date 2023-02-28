Repeat buyers plus new interest helped push the top price to $22,000 and the average over the whole catalogue to $8065 at the Weeran Angus 33rd annual autumn bull sale on Tuesday.
The occasion marked the stud's 50th on-property sale.
Weeran co-principal Alex Moore, Weerangourt, Byaduck, said the catalogue presented an elite selection of bulls, however, buyers were "reluctant to bid".
It was a tough sale, however it was a "cracking" line-up of bulls and buyers were getting terrific value and would have "good, profitable" operations as a result, he said.
With the extra bulls offered and some bulls selling post the auction, the clearance rate was "reasonable".
He said they had done a lot of embryo transfer and artificial insemination work.
"We are using the best of the best and a lot of the sires we have used have worked really well and I was pleased with the bulls offered," he said.
There were some high birth weight, "power cattle" in the catalogue that sold well, he said.
Weeran co-principal Jo Moore said it was pleasing to see half a dozen new buyers as well as a couple who had not been in the program for a while and had come back.
Ms Moore said it was also good to have the 50th sale, and a number of people came to help celebrate that.
She said the next sale would be the stud's spring auction which would offer 70 bulls.
"We might balance out the numbers after testing the autumn market," she said.
The support from south-east South Australia, southern NSW and Gippsland was "really good".
Top of the sale at $22,000 was Lot 33, Weeran Steady S233, an April 2021-drop sire by Witherswood Bronc P0197, purchased by David and Marg Pevitt, Warrong, who were also the purchasers of the top-priced bull at the 2022 sale.
The bull had estimated breeding values (EBVs) in the top 10 per cent in seven of the 10 indexes including plus 58 kilograms for 200-day growth, +116kg for 400-day and +134kg for 600-day growth.
Next best was Lot 44 bought online account HL McKenzie that made $17,000.
The February 2021-drop bull, Weeran Scotch S016, was a son of Te Mania Perique P1224, with growth EBVs of +67kg for 200-day +112kg for 400-day and +145kg for 600-day.
Repeat and volume buyer on the day was Tooma Station, Tooma, NSW, which purchased five bulls paying to $15,000 twice.
The first was Lot 8, Weeran Smoking Joe S154, a Hazeldean F1023 son, born March 2021 which weighed 758kg with an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 5.6 per cent.
The second bull at $15,000 to Tooma was Lot 11, Weeran Spectacular S103 by Te Mania Perique P1224, with an IMF of 4.8pc and weighing 828kg.
Tooma also paid $12,000 for two bulls, including Lot 60, Weeran Smoothie S018, by Chiltern Park Moe M6, with figures of +107kg for 400-days and +140kg for 600-days as well as a 3.4pc IMF.
The other bull at $12,000 to Tooma was Lot 88, Weeran Status S258, a June 2021-drop sire by Musgrave 316 Exclusive, weighing 774kg.
Other bulls to make $15,000 included Lot 3, Weeran Santiago S052, purchased by Roo Park Pastoral.
The March 2021-drop bull had figures of +62kg 200-day, +100kg 400-day and +143kg for 600-day.
South Boorook, Mortlake, paid $15,000 for Lot 59, Weeran Smiley S110, a March 2021-drop bull by Chiltern Park Moe M6, with figures of +62kg for 200-day, +113kg for 400-day and +149kg for 600-day growth.
Nareen Station, buyers at Weeran for 25 years, bought three bulls to a top of $13,000 for Lot 95.
The bull, Weeran Shady S303, by Lawsons Momentum Q85, was the top of the young bulls in the catalogue - born in August 2021 - and showed figures of +107kg 400-day and +144kg for 600-day weight.
Nareen also bought Lot 82 for $10,000 and Lot 90 for $8000.
Lot 1 went for $12,000 to Geoff Coverdale, who also purchased Lot 46 for $9000.
Lot 1, Weeran Salty Dog S147, was a son of Chiltern Park Moe M6, with figures of +59kg 200-day, +107kg, 400- day and +142kg for 600-day as well as a 3.9pc IMF.
Lot 14, Weeran Spielberg S176 was sold for $12,000 to Gilbrae Pty Ltd.
The April 2021-drop bull was by Weeran President P18 and had figures of +59kg 200-days, +106kg 400-days and +148kg for 600-days.
Ms Moore said the day took a large team of helpers to make it happen.
She presented a gift to Andrew Gunn of Kerr & Co for his involvement with the family for 21 years.
